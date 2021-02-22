Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Avail 40% discount on Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Realme smartphones

Ecommerce platform Amazon has come up with a Fab Phones Fest sale which brings up to 40 percent discount on smartphones. The sale also offers no-cost EMI plans, exchange offers, and instant discounts with Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale starts today and will end on February 25, with phones from Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, and more on discount. Amazon is also offering up to 65 percent off on refurbished models.

In the sale, customers can avail of up to 40 percent discount on smartphone models and accessories. OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can be purchased for Rs. 47,999 as against Rs. 54,999 with a combination of an Rs. 4,000 discount coupons from Amazon and an Rs. 3,000 instant discount on SBI credit card and credit EMI transaction. Redmi 9 Power starts at Rs. 10,499 instead of Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy M51 which is available at Rs. 24,999 for the base variant can be availed for Rs. 22,999 with an additional Rs. 1,250 off with Amazon coupon, finally getting priced at Rs. 21,749. The OnePlus 8T can be bought for Rs. 36,999 with an Rs. 3,000 Amazon discount coupon and an Rs. 3,000 instant discount on SBI credit card and credit EMI. iPhone 12 mini that launched in India at Rs. 69,990 is available for Rs. 64,990 for the 64GB storage variant.

Oppo A31 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that launched Rs. 14,990 is available for Rs. 11,990. Honor 9A with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 7,999 but launched at Rs. 9,999.

In terms of the sale of premium smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G that starts at Rs. 81,999 is available with an Rs. 10,000 Amazon discount coupons and an Rs. 7,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card, credit EMI, and debit EMI. iPhone 11 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,06,600 is available for Rs. 82,900 for the 64GB variant. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro is listed at Rs. 35,990 but you can get a 10 percent instant discount with Kotak Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Same with the Mi 10T Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, LG Wing, and more.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale offers up to 60 percent off on power banks from Mi, Ambrane, and other brands. Headsets from OnePlus, Samsung and more are also discounted up to 60 percent. The sale brings up to an 80 percent discount on mobile cases as well.