New Delhi: Are you excited to get your hands on your first iPhone? Perhaps this is the best moment to get your long-awaited iPhone. Given the exorbitant cost of Apple products, it is still a faraway dream for many. Buying an iPhone, on the other hand, would not be a difficult task at a time when several e-tailers compete for consumer attention.

Amazon and Flipkart, both e-commerce behemoths, have reduced the prices of iPhone 12. Amazon is offering a discount of up to Rs 11,000 on the iPhone 12 64GB model, while Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 8,900.

Amazon discounts

The iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 65,900 for the 64 GB model, according to an Amazon listing. The e-tailer is offering a 17% discount, which translates to a savings of up to Rs 11,000, bringing the price down to Rs 54,900.

Consumers can also get a discount of up to Rs 2,000 on credit cards from specific banks, such as Federal Bank Credit Card, Bank of Baroda, Standard Chartered, Yes Bank, and others. On select cards, Amazon also offers a no-cost EMI option. Additionally, customers can exchange an old smartphone for a discount of up to Rs 11,350.The iPhone 12 can be purchased for Rs 43,550 on Amazon.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 128GB model, which is listed at Rs 84,900 on the site, is discounted by 29%. The 128GB variant will cost Rs 59,999 after the discount. Amazon's exchange scheme also offers a discount of up to Rs 11,350.

The iPhone 12 64 GB model is available at a discount of up to 13% on Flipkart, bringing the price down to Rs 56,999 from the MRP of Rs 65,900. An instant Rs 4,000 discount is available to those who have an HDFC Credit Card, Credit Card, or Debit Card. A 5% reward is available to Flipkart Axis Bank Card users.

Several no-cost EMI options are also available from the e-tailer. Meanwhile, Flipkart has joined the bandwagon by offering up to Rs 13,000 discounts on outdated cell phones. Consumers can get the iPhone 12 for Rs 43,999 if they combine the 13% discount and the additional discount on the exchange scheme.

Flipkart is also offering discounts on the iPhone 12 128GB model, which is priced at Rs 70,900, by 12%. The 128 GB model can be bought at Rs 61,999 after the discount. The exchange scheme also offers an additional discount of up to Rs 13, 000. When the discount and exchange scheme are combined, the iPhone 12 128GB model can be purchased for Rs 48,999.

