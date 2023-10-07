Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: iPhone 13 Price Drops By Rs 20,000, Grab Apple Phone At This LOW Rate

New Delhi: The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has commenced, bringing substantial discounts on various products, with a particular focus on smartphones. iPhones have traditionally been a hot item during these sales, thanks to significant price reductions.

In this year's sale, Amazon is offering an enticing deal on the iPhone 13, which is currently exclusive to Prime members. Even though the initial price dropped below Rs 40,000 at the start of the sale, the revised offer remains appealing. If you've been contemplating purchasing an iPhone this festive season, Amazon's deal on the iPhone 13 is certainly worth considering.

Deal Details

As per the information provided on the Amazon website, the iPhone 13 can now be acquired for as low as Rs 44,499. While the official price of the iPhone 13 is Rs 59,900, you can easily achieve this reduced price by combining various offers. There is a flat exchange bonus of Rs 3,500 available on select iPhone models. When you use SBI credit cards for both full payments and EMI options, you can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,250. Additionally, Prime members receive an extra discount of Rs 1,000 for orders exceeding the values of Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000. In total, you can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 2,250 when using the bank card.

Is It Worth Buying an iPhone 13 in 2023?

The Apple iPhone 13 remains a compelling choice and offers great value for money in 2023. Despite being two generations old, it continues to be an excellent option for individuals who do not require cutting-edge gaming performance or the latest Apple innovations. Here are some key features:

Impressive Display: The iPhone 13 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 1170×2532 pixels. It features Ceramic Shield glass and achieves a peak brightness of 1200 nits, although it does not support high refresh rates like the Pro models or certain Android devices.

Camera Capabilities: With a dual-camera system consisting of a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, the iPhone 13 is no slouch in the photography department. The main camera can record 4K videos at 60fps, and there's a 12MP front camera for selfies.

Powerful Performance: Under the hood, the iPhone 13 is equipped with a 5nm Apple A15 Bionic chipset, a Hexa-core processor with a 4-core GPU. It boasts 4GB of RAM and offers storage options up to 512GB, although the storage is not expandable.

Reliable Battery: The device is powered by a 3,240mAh battery, ensuring dependable usage throughout the day.

Upgradable Software: The iPhone 13 ships with iOS 15 but is upgradable to iOS 16 and the latest iOS 17, ensuring continued software support and updates.

In conclusion, if you're looking for a well-rounded iPhone experience without breaking the bank, the iPhone 13 can be an excellent choice in 2023, offering a blend of quality features and affordability.