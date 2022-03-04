Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale: Check offers on TVs, air conditioners, other appliances

New Delhi: US-based e-commerce major Amazon is hosting the ‘Home Shopping Spree’ sale to offer discounts and offers on electronic and home appliances such as television, air conditioners, refrigerators and more.

The ‘Home Shopping Spree’ sale started on March 3 and will last till March 6, 2022. Customers can buy home essentials and kitchen equipment during the four days of the sale on Amazon.

Brands such as Samsung, LG, Wipro, Home Centre, and Duroflex, among others, are offering impressive discounts during the sale days. Moreover, customers can get additional discounts and cashback on the purchase of products during the sale.

For instance, Kotak credit and debit card customers can get a 10% instant discount on a minimum transaction of Rs 5000. Customers can also use Amazon ICICI Bank credit cards to buy products at discounts.

Offers on Air Conditioners:

Customers can get up to 40% off on air conditioners from brands such as LG, Lloyd, Whirlpool, Samsung, Sanyo and more. Split ACs are available at a starting price of Rs 22,499 during the sale days.

Offers on Televisions:

Amazon is offering up to a 40% discount on the purchase of ‘Bestsellers in TV’ and ‘Large screen TVs’. Sony Google TVs and other smart TVs are also selling at impressive discounts on Amazon. Also Read: LIC IPO likely to be delayed to next financial year: Report

Offers on Kitchen Appliances:

Amazon is offering up to 50% off on cooking essentials during the ‘Home Shopping Spree’ sale. Kitchen storage items are starting at Rs 99 while you can buy water bottles and flasks deals from Rs 499. Customers can also buy dinner sets starting from Rs 399. Also Read: iPhone SE price drops on Flipkart ahead of iPhone SE 3 launch: Here's how you can get it at Rs 15,499

