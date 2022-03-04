LIC IPO likely to be delayed to next financial year: Report

New Delhi: The initial public offering of Indian state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC) is set to be delayed into the next financial year due to the market volatility triggered by Russia`s invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg News said in a report, citing sources.

In what will be the biggest stock offering in India, the government had plans to raise about $8 billion by selling 5% of LIC`s stake this month before the fiscal year ends on March 31.

LIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters` query seeking comments.

Earlier in the week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an interview to Business Line newspaper had said that "If global considerations warrant that I need to look at it, I wouldn`t mind looking at it again."

Though the FM said the government ideally hoped to proceed with the listing as planned, however, it might have to take a review of the situation since Russia has invaded Ukraine.

"…Now, there is a full-scale war. Therefore, I need to go back and review the situation," Sitharaman added.

