हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LIC IPO

LIC IPO likely to be delayed to next financial year: Report

The government had plans to raise about $8 billion by selling 5% of LIC`s stake this month before the fiscal year ends on March 31.

LIC IPO likely to be delayed to next financial year: Report

New Delhi: The initial public offering of Indian state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC) is set to be delayed into the next financial year due to the market volatility triggered by Russia`s invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg News said in a report, citing sources.

In what will be the biggest stock offering in India, the government had plans to raise about $8 billion by selling 5% of LIC`s stake this month before the fiscal year ends on March 31.

LIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters` query seeking comments.

Earlier in the week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an interview to Business Line newspaper had said that "If global considerations warrant that I need to look at it, I wouldn`t mind looking at it again."

Though the FM said the government ideally hoped to proceed with the listing as planned, however, it might have to take a review of the situation since Russia has invaded Ukraine. Also Read: Aadhaar Card Update: Modify address on Aadhaar online in simple steps, check how

"…Now, there is a full-scale war. Therefore, I need to go back and review the situation," Sitharaman added. Also Read: Good news! Age limit for pension set to 60 years in Himachal, amount hiked

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LIC IPOLife Insurance Corporation of IndiaLICIPO
Next
Story

Eveready Batteries' Chairman, MD resign post open offer from Burman group

Must Watch

PT9M9S

Explosion on nuclear plant will end Europe: Zelensky