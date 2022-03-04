हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple iPhone SE

iPhone SE price drops on Flipkart ahead of iPhone SE 3 launch: Here's how you can get it at Rs 15,499

The Apple iPhone SE is currently available at a 24 percent discount on Flipkart. 

iPhone SE price drops on Flipkart ahead of iPhone SE 3 launch: Here&#039;s how you can get it at Rs 15,499

New Delhi: If you want to buy an Apple iPhone SE, now is a good moment because the smartphone costs only Rs15,499 on the Indian e-commerce site Flipkart.

The first-generation Apple iPhone SE (64GB) is available at a significant discount on the Walmart-owned e-commerce site.

Flipkart has advertised the first generation Apple smartphone with a discount and exchange incentives that will significantly reduce its price.

The Apple iPhone SE is currently available at a 24 percent discount on Flipkart. This reduces the price to Rs 30,299 from the original price of Rs 39,900.

In addition, the customer can take advantage of the exchange offer by selling his or her old smartphone. The resale value of your outdated smartphone can reach Rs 14,800.

The value, however, is determined by the condition and type of the previous smartphone. The exchange offer reduces the value of your Apple iPhone SE to Rs 15,499.

However, before exchanging your phone, be sure that the exchange offer is available in your area and that the value of your old phone is fair.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc announced on Wednesday that its annual spring product reveals event will take place on March 8.

The company is expected to release a low-cost 5G version of its popular iPhone, a new iPad Air, and a high-end Mac Mini.

The new phone would be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years, and it is expected to include a better camera and a speedier processor.

iPhones with 5G capabilities have been a major priority for Apple's flagship product, with the current model iPhone 13 displaying bespoke 5G antennas and radio components for quicker speeds as buyers want powerful devices with improved connectivity.

Because of the popularity of its iPhones, Apple, the world's most valuable firm, was able to overcome supply chain challenges that hampered other industries and companies, resulting in product shortages during the holiday season.

Tags:
Apple iPhone SEiPhone SE discountiPhone SE priceFlipkart
