Amazon India To Revise Seller Fees; Prices For Some Products May Increase

New Delhi: Consumers browsing through Amazon India’s online marketplace might notice a change in product prices starting from April 7. This adjustment stems from the company's decision to revise its seller fee structure, potentially leading to higher costs for certain items. The last time fees were revised was in May 2023.

Amazon, in a recent announcement has notified its sellers about an updated fee structure which is expected to lead to higher prices for numerous products. The revised structure “does not include the 18 per cent GST that will be levied on the seller fee”, according to reports. A seller needs to pay a fee to Amazon for the items sold on the Amazon platform. (Also Read: Poco C61 India Launch On March 26: Check Expected Features, And More)

Among the hiked fee structure, luxury beauty has been increased from 5 per cent to a tiered system that goes up to 10 per cent. Sleepwear category will witness a seller fee hike from 11-15 per cent to 13.5-19 per cent, while the home improvement category will see an increase from 9 per cent to 13.5 per cent). (Also Read: iPhone 15 Now Available On Flipkart With THIS Much Discount)

Amazon India, however, has also decreased fee for categories such as baby apparel products, inverter and batteries and some others. The company did not immediately comment. The revised seller fee structure is likely to impact companies like Mamaearth more which do bulk selling of their products on Amazon. (With Inputs From IANS)