Poco C61 Indian Launch On March 26: Check Expected Features, And More

New Delhi: In a plan to expand its mobile phone availability, Poco, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, is gearing up to unveil its latest addition to the 'C' series of smartphones. The budget-friendly Poco C61 is set to hit the Indian markets on March 26, 2024, as per the company's confirmation.

Ahead of the official launch, the leaks are making rounds on the internet. Here are the expected features of the upcoming Poco C61.

Poco C61: Expected Features And Specifications

As per the rumours, the Poco C61 is anticipated to inherit some features from its predecessor, the Poco C51, while also offering exciting new upgrades.

Poco C61: Expected Design

The Poco C61 is said to feature a sleek design with thin bezels, although it may sport a slightly thicker chin.

Poco C61: Expected Colour Option

It is rumored to be available in three vibrant color options: Black, Blue, and Green.

Poco C61: Expected Display

The Poco C61's 6.71-inch HD+ LCD screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

Poco C61: Expected Processor

The Poco C61 is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC.

Poco C61: Expected Battery Power And Charging

With a 5,000mAh battery, the Poco C61 is expected to support 10W wired charging via a USB Type-C port.

Poco C61: Expected Camera Features

The smartphone is expected to house an 8MP primary sensor, a 0.08 secondary sensor, and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, there may be a 5MP front camera.

Poco C61: Expected Storage Variants

The smartphone is expected to be available in two storage variants: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

Poco C61: Expected Price

The starting price of the Poco C61 is speculated to be Rs 7,499 for the base variant.

(Disclaimer: The information provided is based on online leaks and rumors, and actual specifications may vary upon official confirmation.)