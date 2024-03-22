iPhone 15 Now Available On Flipkart With THIS Much Discount

New Delhi: Are you an iPhone enthusiasts? If yes, it is good news. Flipkart, one of India's leading e-commerce platforms, has introduced the iPhone 15 to its inventory, presenting consumers with an appealing offer starting at Rs 72,999 for the 128GB storage variant.

Discount Details

Flipkart has rolled out a discount of Rs 4,000 for HDFC bank credit cardholders, effectively lowering the price to Rs 68,999. This pricing strategy represents a significant deviation from the iPhone 15's original announcement price of Rs 79,900 in India. (Also Read: Explainer: Should Ultra Rich Pay Higher Tax? Check Why This Topic Is Gaining Momentum)

Exchange Offers

In addition to the flat discount, consumers can benefit from an exchange offer of up to Rs 55,500, further reducing the cost of upgrading to the iPhone 15. (Also Read: VI Launches eSIM For New Delhi Prepaid Users: Here's How To Activate, List Of Devices That Support It & More)

However, it's important to note that the exchange value is dependent on factors such as the age and condition of the old device. While full exchange discounts are uncommon, users can still enjoy considerable savings through this offer.

Key Features Of iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 stands out as Apple's first standard phone to feature a punch-hole design. The iPhone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 15 sports two display sizes for Pro and Non-Pro models.

It sports an Advanced dual-camera system.