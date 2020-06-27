Amazon kicks off Small Business Day sale to help SME sellers --Check out deals

New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon kicked off the third edition of its sale event -- Small Business Day (SBD) 2020 – on Saturday (June 27) to help small businesses, artisans, weavers, micro-entrepreneurs and start-ups rebound from economic disruption created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amazon India tweeted:

We’re happy to announce the 3rd edition of #SmallBusinessDay 2020 on June 27, on the occasion of the #UNMSMEDay. The event aims to help small businesses, artisans & entrepreneurs to rebound from economic disruption created by COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/OmcSlmqsaq — Amazon India News (@AmazonNews_IN) June 21, 2020

What is Amazon offering in the third edition of the Small Business Day sale?

Products across categories including work from home essentials, regional weaves in fashion, handcrafted accessories and footwear, wall decor and hangings, idols and figurines, kitchenware, and sports essentials will be available on several theme stores like ''India Bazaar'', ''Budget Buys'' and ''Bestsellers'' among others.

The sale, which will coincide with the Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Day, will offer customers the opportunity to discover and purchase unique and hard-to-find products from start-ups, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers under its various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar.

During the second edition of SMB in December last year, over 1,200 sellers witnessed their highest single-day sales ever, Amazon said.

Artisans and weavers who were part of Amazon''s ''Karigar'' program witnessed a 2.5X growth on Amazon after the event, while women entrepreneurs selling as part of ''Amazon Saheli'' program witnessed a growth of 1.7X, Amazon has said. Sales for start-up brands under ''Amazon Launchpad'' program had grown by 1.4X, it added.