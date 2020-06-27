हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amazon

Amazon kicks off Small Business Day sale to help SME sellers --Check out deals

The sale coincides with the Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Day

New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon kicked off the third edition of its sale event -- Small Business Day (SBD) 2020 – on Saturday (June 27) to help small businesses, artisans, weavers, micro-entrepreneurs and start-ups rebound from economic disruption created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amazon India tweeted:

What is Amazon offering in the third edition of the Small Business Day sale?

Products across categories including work from home essentials, regional weaves in fashion, handcrafted accessories and footwear, wall decor and hangings, idols and figurines, kitchenware, and sports essentials will be available on several theme stores like ''India Bazaar'', ''Budget Buys'' and ''Bestsellers'' among others.

The sale, which will coincide with the Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Day, will offer customers the opportunity to discover and purchase unique and hard-to-find products from start-ups, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers under its various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar.

During the second edition of SMB in December last year, over 1,200 sellers witnessed their highest single-day sales ever, Amazon said.

Artisans and weavers who were part of Amazon''s ''Karigar'' program witnessed a 2.5X growth on Amazon after the event, while women entrepreneurs selling as part of ''Amazon Saheli'' program witnessed a growth of 1.7X, Amazon has said. Sales for start-up brands under ''Amazon Launchpad'' program had grown by 1.4X, it added.

