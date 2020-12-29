Amazon Mega Salary Days sale from January 1: Here is all you want to know

New Delhi: Online retailer Amazon is giving Indian customers an added reason to rejoice this New Year. To welcome the New Year, Amazon has announced 'Mega Salary Days', offering a host of exciting deals on small, as well as large appliances, TVs, furniture, home appliances, sports, auto products, toys and more.

During the sale, customers can choose their favourite brands and products at great prices from this specially curated storefront from January 1 till January 3, 2021. Amazon is offering up to 40 percent off on large appliances, up to 35 percent off on best-selling washing machines, up to 35 percent off on air conditioners. Additionally, one can also enjoy up to 40 percent of on microwaves and up to 30 percent off on TVs.

Customers using Bank of Baroda Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI will get 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1,250 and up to Rs 1500 on EMI transactions.

"During 'Mega Salary Days' on Amazon.in, customers can also look forward to more savings on high-value products from the biggest brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Appliances by IFB, Godrej and more. Furniture by Hometown, Coirfit, Sleepwell and more; headphones by Boat, Sony, JBL will be available," the company said in a statement.

With IANS Inputs