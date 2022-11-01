Amazon quiz today, November 1: Here're the answers to win Rs 1,250

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 1250 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are today's, November 1, 2022, questions of the Amazon quiz and its answer:

1. Nodirbek Abdusattorov, the youngest ever World Rapid Chess champion, is from which country?

Answer: Uzbekistan

2. Over 6 lakhs of which assault rifle will be manufactured by the joint venture, Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd?

Answer: AK-203

3. Which state is the largest producer of Kiwi in India accounting for 56%?

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh

4. These are the astronauts who went on which famous mission?

Answer: Apollo-11

5. Name this fish that is known to launch itself out of the water like a torpedo, and knock fishermen off their boats.

Answer: Arapaima

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz at the bottom of the interface.