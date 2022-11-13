Amazon quiz today, November 13: Here're the answers to win Rs 5,000

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are today's, November 13, 2022, questions of the Amazon quiz and its answer:

1. Which city opened the iconic 'Infinity Bridge', signifying its unlimited ambitions?

Answer: Dubai

2. Merriam-Webster chose what word as 'word of the year for 2021'?

Answer: Vaccine

3. Which country recently conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, its highest civilian honour, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Answer: Bhutan

4. These animated characters belong to which film series?

Answer: Despicable Me

5. Elixir, an alien enthusiast and YouTuber went viral for using this character's iconic run to raid which military base?

Answer: Area 51

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz at the bottom of the interface.