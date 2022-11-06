Amazon quiz today, November 6: Here're the answers to win Rs 5,000

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are today's, November 6, 2022, questions of the Amazon quiz and its answer:

1. Who is the first Black woman to appear in the US quarter?

Answer: Maya Angelou

2. Joumou soup is a traditional pumpkin soup from which country recently got the UNESCO cultural heritage status?

Answer: Haiti

3. Yutu-2 is the robotic lunar rover of which country's mission to the Moon?

Answer: China

4. The species of which fish, referred to earlier as ‘trash fish’ is named after this animal?

Answer: Alligator Gar

5. This visual shows which city?

Answer: Varanasi

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz at the bottom of the interface.