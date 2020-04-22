AMD launches Ryzen 3 3100, Ryzen 3 33000X chips for gamers on a budget

In a good news for budget gamers, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Wednesday (April 22) announced their latest line-up of desktop processors — the new Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 33000X.

The new Ryzen processors come loaded with 'Zen 2' core architecture of AMD which features multi-threading for simultaenous processes. AMD has announced that the new processors will release alongside the new AMD B550 chipset, which will be included in select motherboards from June. Both processes are equipped with four cores and eight threads to speed up computing tasks.

Ryzen 3 3300X Specs

Cores/Threads: 4C/8T

TDP (Watts): 65

Boost/Base Frequency (GHz): 4.3/3.8

Total Cache (MB): 18

Platform: AM4

Ryzen 3 3100 Specs

Cores/Threads: 4C/8T

TDP (Watts): 65

Boost/Base Frequency (GHz): 3.9/3.6

Total Cache (MB): 18

Platform: AM4

The 3000-series Ryzen 3 CPUs are set to grab eyeballs because of their price. The Ryzen 3 3100 is priced at USD 99, while the 3300X is available for $120.

“With the addition of these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors we are continuing [our commitment to] our mainstream gaming customers. We’ve taken performance up a level, doubling the processing threads of our Ryzen 3 processors to propel gaming and multitasking experiences to new heights,” AMD client business general manager Saeid Moshkelani told Venture Beat.