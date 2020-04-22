हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AMD Technologies

AMD launches Ryzen 3 3100, Ryzen 3 33000X chips for gamers on a budget

In a good news for budget gamers, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Wednesday (April 22) announced their latest line-up of desktop processors — the new Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 33000X. 

AMD launches Ryzen 3 3100, Ryzen 3 33000X chips for gamers on a budget
Image Credits: AMD website

In a good news for budget gamers, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Wednesday (April 22) announced their latest line-up of desktop processors — the new Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 33000X. 

The new Ryzen processors come loaded with 'Zen 2' core architecture of AMD which features multi-threading for simultaenous processes. AMD has announced that the new processors will release alongside the new AMD B550 chipset, which will be included in select motherboards from June. Both processes are equipped with four cores and eight threads to speed up computing tasks.

Ryzen 3 3300X Specs

Cores/Threads: 4C/8T
TDP (Watts): 65
Boost/Base Frequency (GHz): 4.3/3.8
Total Cache (MB): 18
Platform: AM4

Ryzen 3 3100 Specs

Cores/Threads: 4C/8T
TDP (Watts): 65
Boost/Base Frequency (GHz): 3.9/3.6
Total Cache (MB): 18
Platform: AM4

The 3000-series Ryzen 3 CPUs are set to grab eyeballs because of their price. The Ryzen 3 3100 is priced at USD 99, while the 3300X is available for $120. 

“With the addition of these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors we are continuing [our commitment to] our mainstream gaming customers. We’ve taken performance up a level, doubling the processing threads of our Ryzen 3 processors to propel gaming and multitasking experiences to new heights,” AMD client business general manager Saeid Moshkelani told Venture Beat.

Tags:
AMD TechnologiesRyzen 3 3100Ryzen 3 33000X
Next
Story

Nintendo to roll out Super Mario Maker 2 update out on April 22
Corona Meter
  • 19984Confirmed
  • 3870Discharged
  • 640Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M11S

Coronavirus Mob Attack: Police have been attacked in UP’s Aligarh