Android Users Beware! Xamalicious Malware Threatens Thousands Through Play Store Apps

New Delhi: Android users are facing a new threat as Xamalicious malware wreaks havoc on unsuspecting devices. The latest report from McAfee reveals that over 300,000 devices are at immediate risk due to around 14 malicious Android apps found on the Play Store. Although Google has removed these apps, users who have already installed them remain vulnerable to potential intrusion and data leaks.

The Xamalicious issue has been lingering since mid-2020, posing a persistent threat to those who have not scanned their devices for the malware.

While the removal of apps from the Play Store is a positive step, users must exercise caution in how they use their phones to prevent any compromise of their sensitive information.

Among the popular apps carrying the Xamalicious threat are:

Essential Horoscope for Android – 100,000 installs

3D Skin Editor for PE Minecraft – 100,000 installs

Logo Maker Pro – 100,000 installs

Auto Click Repeater – 10,000 installs

Count Easy Calorie Calculator – 10,000 installs

Dots: One Line Connector – 10,000 installs

Sound Volume Extender – 5,000 installs

McAfee warns that more than 10 apps with Xamalicious may still be circulating through third-party app stores via APK files beyond Google's control.

Xamalicious poses serious concerns, as an infected device becomes vulnerable to backdoor access, allowing the malware to install other dangerous apps.

The malware can also extract details about the phone, SIM, and firmware, as well as collect location data, IP addresses, and even alter the root status of the Android phone.

To avoid falling victim to Xamalicious:

Never download apps from third-party stores. If you choose to do so, carefully read reviews, check ratings, and conduct thorough research on the apps.

Download only genuine apps from the Play Store to minimize the risk of malware threats.