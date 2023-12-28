New Delhi: Renowned industrialist Ratan Tata marked his 86th birthday on Thursday, receiving warm wishes from well-wishers and dignitaries alike. The former chairperson of the Tata Group, a key figure in the business world, is equally celebrated for his philanthropic endeavors.

Ratan Tata, a familiar name in India, boasts a significant social media presence, with 12.7 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and 9 million on Instagram. (Also Read: A New Case Being Registered Against Chanda Kochhar: Check All About Former ICICI MD And Charges She Is Facing)

Beyond his corporate achievements, Tata's motivational words, quotes, and speeches resonate globally, particularly among the youth. His impactful contributions to India have earned him prestigious honors, including the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and the Padma Bhushan in 2000. (Also Read: How Much Monthly Interest Will You Earn For Rs 1 Lakh FD Across Different Tenors? Check Calculator)

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, took to X to extend birthday wishes to Ratan Tata. Sharing a picture of himself with Tata, Fadnavis conveyed, "Heartiest birthday greetings to the legendary Shri Ratan Tata ji! May this day be a celebration of your remarkable journey, filled with cherished moments. With utmost admiration for your invaluable contributions, wishing you a long life and good health!"

Here are five intriguing facts shedding light on Ratan Tata's life:

Ratan Tata: Educational Journey

Tata's educational journey included schooling at Campion School, The Cathedral and John Connon School, and Bishop Cotton School, Shimla. He pursued higher education at the Cornell University College of Architecture and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

Ratan Tata: Literary Pursuits

Beyond business, Tata has authored books such as "From Steel To Cellular" and "The Wit & Wisdom of Ratan Tata."

Ratan Tata: Personal Life

The 86-year-old industrialist, despite coming close to marriage four times, remains unmarried and childless. He candidly acknowledged the challenges that prevented these unions from materializing.

Ratan Tata: Innovative Creation

Ratan Tata is the mind behind the creation of "Nano," recognized as one of the world's cheapest cars. He shared his inspiration for the project, citing a desire to enhance road safety for Indian families who often travel on two-wheelers.

Philanthropy: Under Tata's leadership, the Tata Group donated $50 million in 2010 to establish Tata Hall, an executive center at Harvard Business School. Tata has consistently contributed to various charitable causes in India.