Annoyed by autoplay videos on Facebook? Here's how to turn them off on mobile and computer

Follow these easy steps to turn off the videos playing automatically on your computer.

Annoyed by autoplay videos on Facebook? Here’s how to turn them off on mobile and computer

New Delhi: Social media videos gives you a wide array of information on interesting things happening around you. While some attract your attention for the content, others may simply be annoying or boring.

When you open Facebook, you bump upon several videos on autoplay mode. While for those who are annoyed by these autoplay videos, you can actually turn them off.

Follow the below mentioned steps to turn off the videos playing automatically on your computer

Those using the new Facebook may click in the top right of Facebook.

  • Go to Select Settings and Privacy.
     
  • Now click on Settings.
     
  • Click videos in the left side of the menu bar.
     
  • Click the dropdown menu next to Auto-Play Videos.
     
  • Here you can select ‘Off’.

Those using the classic Facebook may click top right of Facebook and select Settings

  • Click Videos in the left side of the menu bar.
     
  • Click the dropdown menu next to Auto-Play Videos.
     
  • Now select ‘Off’.

Videos playing automatically on your Android phone can be stopped by following the below mentioned steps

  • Select the hamburger menu on the top right of Facebook page.
     
  • Now scroll down and tap Settings and Privacy > Settings option.
     
  • Scroll down and tap Media and Contacts.
     
  • Click Autoplay.
     
  • Tap to select from the following options:
  1. On Mobile Data and Wi-Fi Connections
  2. On Wi-Fi Connections Only
  3. Never Autoplay Videos

Once you have opted for the above changes, videos that play automatically on Facebook will not bother you anymore.

