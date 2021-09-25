हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple

Apple fixes iPhone 13 bug in Apple Music app with latest iOS Patch

Tech giant Apple has released new support documents detailing fixes and widgets for two minor bugs in the company's new lineup of devices

Apple fixes iPhone 13 bug in Apple Music app with latest iOS Patch

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple has released new support documents detailing fixes and widgets for two minor bugs in the company's new lineup of devices, including the iPhone 13.

Both bugs affect iPhone 13, ninth-generation iPad and iPad mini 6 models that have been restored from an iCloud backup.

On Friday, the devices officially started arriving on customer doorsteps and store shelves, reports AppleInsider. (Also Read: Elon Musk, Grimes break up after three years together, will continue to co-parent their one-year-old son)

The first bug affects widgets, the report said. According to Apple, it has discovered an issue that causes widgets to revert to their default settings after an iPhone or iPad is restored from a backup.

Apple said the bug has only affected a "limited number" of iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPad 9 and iPad mini 6 models.

The company said there isn't a quick fix for the problem and users will need to manually edit their widgets. (Also Read: WhatsApp to offer cashback coupons on UPI payments )

In a second support document, Apple said that some iPhone 13 and new iPad users may be unable to access Apple Music on devices restored from an iCloud backup.

More specifically, the bug prevents users from accessing "the Apple Music catalog, Apple Music settings, or (the) Sync Library".

To fix this issue, Apple has released a minor update for iPhone 13, ninth-generation iPad, and iPad mini 6 users running iOS 15.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AppleiPhoneiPad
Next
Story

WhatsApp to offer cashback coupons on UPI payments

Must Watch

PT1M21S

India's Sneha Dubey slams Imran Khan at UNGA