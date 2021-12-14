Apple iOS 15.2 update for iPhones available now: Check features and more

New Delhi: Apple has released a big operating system upgrade for all of its devices. For its compatible devices, it has released iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, macOS Monterey 12.1, watchOS 8.3, tvOS 15.2, and HomePod Software Version 15.2. These updates will allow new capabilities on Apple devices, including some that were unveiled at the company's 2021 Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC).

Users will be able to access features like SharePlay and Apple Music Voice Plan after installing the iOS 15.2 update. In the Settings, it will also support the App Privacy Report. This will allow users to see how frequently the apps have accessed their location, photographs, camera, microphone, contacts, and other information in the previous week, as well as their network activities. It will also have message communication safety settings and safety alerts for parents, as well as updates to the camera app and the Reminders and Notes applications.

Digital Legacy for Apple IDs is one of the important things that Apple has released. Users will be able to name people as 'Legacy Contacts,' who will be able to access their iCloud account and personal information in the event of their death or an accident.

SharePlay will be available in macOS 12.1 Monterey, giving users a synchronised FaceTime experience with material from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, and other supported apps. Users will be able to enjoy shared controls as well as a screen sharing capability, allowing them to look at images and explore the web together while on a FaceTime conversation.

It will also support iOS 15.2 features such as Apple Music's Voice Plan, communication safety settings, and safety warnings for parents in Messages, as well as Digital Legacy for Apple IDs. Users may also revamp the Memories feature in the Photos app with a new interactive layout, according to Apple's improvements. Additional international holidays, child-focused memories, trends across time, and better pet memories are among the Memory types available to users. Features of watchOS 8.3 WatchOS 8.3 will feature Apple Music's Voice Plan and App Privacy Report, just like iOS 15.2 and macOS 12.1. In addition, watchOS 8.3 provides improvements for an issue where alerts unexpectedly interrupt Mindfulness sessions.

