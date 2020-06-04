Apple iPad 4 may feature 11 inch display, USB Type C port: Report

Apple has been increasing the sizes of its existing iPads with each new model. It is to be noted that the iPad Air 3 released in 2019 sported a 10.5 inch display, but some reports are claiming that the iPad 4 will have an 11 inch screen size similar to hugely popular iPad Pro.

According to a recent report, Chinese suppliers of Apple have said that the body of the iPad Air 4 has been built as per the current 11 inch iPad Pro. This means that the Cupertino-based electronics giant has decided not to increase the size of the tablet but would narrow the bezels on the device and could even introduce Face ID components. Apple is yet to make any official statement in this regard and no one knows anything concrete about the exact sizes.

Th report added that iPad Air 4 will not have Lightning port as the company is planning to introduce the USB Type C port. The latest generation of iPad Mini will also come equipped with these changes and the display size of this device has been increased from 7.9 inch to an 8.5 inch screen.

Sources said that the iPad Air and iPad Mini models will come loaded with Apple’ A13 chipset. The iPad Pro will have the A14X chipset along with 5G networking and new display technology, commonly known as the mini LED.