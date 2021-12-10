Apple iPhone SE 2023 to get THESE upgrades

New Delhi: Rumors about the iPhone SE 2022 have long predicted a minor update to the 2020 model. If you're dissatisfied by this, the news of the iPhone SE 2023 model should pique your interest. According to reports, Apple is planning a new iPhone SE for 2023, with significant improvements to key features such as display size and RAM capacity. The rumour also confirms the existence of a three-model Apple Watch lineup.

Apple's 2024 iPhone SE upgrade, according to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, is being planned for an early 2023 release. This 2023 model, according to Kuo, might have a display size ranging from 5.7 to 6.1 inches. In addition, this would be Apple's final iPhone with an LCD display. All of the other models have already adopted OLED technology.

iPhone SE 2023 Updates

According to the MacRumours report, Apple will also expand the RAM capacity from 3GB to 4GB on the current model. Apple has the option of choosing between A14 and A15 chips, therefore the chipset is still unclear. Although Apple always launches an iPhone SE generation with the latest in-house chip, the iPhone SE 2022 model with the traditional design may have a chance of using the older A14 chip.

When compared to earlier rumours, the iPhone SE 2023 is most likely to be based on the iPhone XR, which is already outdated. As a result, the 2023 iPhone SE is expected to include a comparable huge display with Face ID in the notch, a single rear camera, and a larger battery (the biggest upgrade for the iPhone SE since 2016). According to rumours, the front camera and sensors will have a punch-hole cutout.

In a report from 9To5Mac, however, Kuo claims that Apple will release three new Apple Watch models in 2022. A robust variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will be available for athletes and hikers. The Apple Watch SE is also likely to receive a new update, however the specifics are still unknown.

Apple is also likely to release the AirPods Pro 2, which will be the successor to the AirPods Pro. This one is rumoured to have a new chipset, a slew of health sensors, and a design that does away with the stem.

Live TV

#mute