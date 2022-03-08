Apple iPhone SE 3 2022, iPad Air may launch in few hours: Here's how to livestream the event

New Delhi: The Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 is likely to be the main attraction during Apple's special event today (March 8). Apple is preparing to stage its 'Peek Performance' online event, the company's first launch event of 2022. The event will be held online and will be live streamed from Apple Park in Cupertino. In addition to the next-generation iPhone SE, Apple is expected to release a new iPad Air, Mac, and iOS 15.4.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. PT (around 11:30 pm IST). The event will be live-streamed on Apple's website, the company's official YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Those interested can also watch Apple's special event live on YouTube.

As previously said, the Apple iPhone SE 3 is said to be the main attraction of the Apple event. For those who are unaware, SE stands for Special Edition in Apple iPhone SE smartphones. The company released the first iPhone SE model in March 2016.

The device was introduced as a more affordable version of the company's previous flagship models. For quite some time, leaks and rumours about the next-generation iPhone SE model have circulated. Although Apple has not officially given any details regarding the handset, various reports have hinted at how the iPhone SE 3 may look.

As per the earlier claims made by well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the forthcoming iPhone SE will not undergo a design change and would seem identical to the one already on the market. That suggests the phone will sport a 4.7-inch retina HD display and a Touch ID home button. The iPhone is also reported to be water and dust resistant (IP67). The iPhone SE 3 is expected to have the latest A15 Bionic technology under the hood.

The smartphone could get the iPhone 13 lineup's latest wide-angle camera. The support for 5G connectivity is expected to be the main focus of the iPhone SE 3. The smartphone is said to be the company's cheapest 5G device. The iPhone 12 small, which was released in 2020, is now Apple's most cheap smartphone with 5G connection.

Live TV

#mute