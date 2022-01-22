Apple iPhone SE 3 launch may get delayed, here's why

New Delhi: This year will see the release of Apple's next inexpensive iPhone, the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE+ 5G (rumoured). According to a new leak, the iPhone SE 3 will go into production this month, with a debut date of April or early May. The iPhone SE 3 has been dubbed the iPhone SE+ 5G and is likely to use Apple's A15 Bionic CPU, as well as the same design as the previous iPhone SE (2020). The next iPhone SE will be the third version of Apple's low-cost smartphone, and it will feature 5G technology.

The latest leak comes from display analyst Ross Young, who claims that display panel manufacture for the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE+ 5G will begin this month, with phone production starting in March. This suggests that the launch will take place in late April or early May, with shipments starting around the same time. This launch date is consistent with Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's prior prediction that the smartphone would be released in the first half of 2022.

While some reports indicate that the iPhone SE 3 will have the same design as its predecessor, others predict that it will be similar to the iPhone XR. The upcoming iPhone SE is expected to be released alongside the fifth-generation iPad Air, according to recent reports. The new iPhone SE will have a number of enhancements over its predecessor.

Young previously stated that the iPhone SE+ 5G would keep the same 4.7-inch LCD display as the iPhone SE (2020). The new model, on the other hand, will include Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which will offer 5G connection to the iPhone for the first time. The new edition is also expected to have 3GB of RAM and a 12-megapixel camera that has been upgraded.

Aside from that, the iPhone SE 3 could be released alongside the iPad Air (5th generation), which will have similar specs to the iPad Mini that was released last year. Apple is also rumoured to be working on an improved version of the ordinary iPad, which will reportedly support 5G by the end of the year.

