Apple May Provide Hands-On Demos Of AR/VR Headset At WWDC

New Delhi: Apple is reportedly planning to provide some developers and attendees with an opportunity to try out the new AR/VR headset (mixed reality) at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. The company built a new "structure" at the "Apple Park" campus designed to provide controlled hands-on demos of the headset, reports MacRumors.





There will also be a hands-on area in the Steve Jobs Theater for hardware demonstrations after the keynote, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman."It sounds like Apple will also have a hands-on area in the Steve Jobs Theater - open to developers - for after the keynote - in addition to headset building," he tweeted.Hands-on experiences will include FaceTime in VR, Apple TV+ content, and games.Moreover, the report said that users with migraines, vertigo, post-concussion syndrome, and past traumatic brain injuries will be warned not to use the headset.Apple's 'WWDC 2023' keynote event is set to be held on June 5. Meanwhile, Apple's AR/VR headset will reportedly be available in six colours and two storage capacities.The information was shared by the Twitter account @billbil_kun, which had accurately leaked a spec sheet for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra before it was unveiled earlier this year.According to the leaker, the new headset will come in black, blue, grey, green, pink and a sixth undisclosed colour.