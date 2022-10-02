Apple officially stops distributing THIS iPhone; puts it into Vintage list

Apple iPhone 14 series is here and with the latest addition to the Apple product list, the tech giant has now stopped distributing Apple iPhone 6. Apple has officially added iPhone 6 to its Vintage product list, according to various reports. According to the Apple website, it considers products as vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago.

However, Apple will keep providing services like spare parts for it for seven years as mandated by the law. Apple iPhone 6 was launched in 2014 and it marked a major shift in Apple iPhone design. It was the first iPhone to feature a big screen and is often regarded as one of the most loved iPhone models.

Apple iPhone 6 was the successor of the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5s. iPhone 6 was launched with iPhone 6 Plus and the iPhone 6 series was the first device to feature a new design, NFC and Apple Pay.

Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were launched in three variants – 16 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB and came in three colour options -gold, silver and space gray. iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and was launched with iOS8. Apple provided software updates till iOS12 on the iPhone 6.

It may be recalled that Apple had already put iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 6s in the Vintage product category and iPhone 6 is the latest to join the list.

Apple had discontinued the devices in 2019.