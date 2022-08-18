NewsTechnology
APPLE

Apple set to launch new iPhones, Watch Series 8 in early September

The tech giant Apple is set to release four iPhone 14 models, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Reports say that the standard iPhone 14 models are expected to get few changes, but the iPhone 14 Pro models will include updated camera technology.

Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 11:35 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • iPhone 14 launch date can be September 7, reports said.
  • The company is set to launch four iPhone 14 models.
  • The company is yet to officially confirm the launch date.

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple is set to hold its iPhone 14 event in early September that will unveil next-generation iPhones, Watch Series 8, and other products and services. According to reports, the iPhone 14 launch date can be September 7. Apple generally organises its annual mega event around those dates. The company was yet to officially confirm the launch date.

The tech giant is set to release four iPhone 14 models, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Reports say that the standard iPhone 14 models are expected to get few changes, but the iPhone 14 Pro models will include updated camera technology. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 14 launching on THIS DATE? Here is all you want to know)

The new iPhones with the A16 Bionic chip may also see the removal of the notch in favor of a pill-shaped and hole-punch cutout. Notably, there will be no 5.4-inch iPhone mini as the smaller iPhone 12 and 13 mini devices have not sold. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Fold4, Galaxy Flip4 witness 50K pre-bookings in less than 12 hr)

There are three Apple Watch models in the works, including the new Apple Watch Series 8, a refreshed Apple Watch SE, and an all-new Pro version that is expected to feature a larger body, updated design, and a rugged build. Meanwhile, a recent report said that the tech giant seems confident despite analysts' predictions and reportedly asked its suppliers to build at least 90 million next-generation iPhones. In fact, Apple anticipates assembling 220 million iPhones in total for 2022.

