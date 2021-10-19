Apple unveils Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth for devices, Should you buy it?

New Delhi: Apple unveiled the new MacBook Pro with two new high-performance chips, as well as the third-generation AirPods, new HomePod Mini colours, and a new Apple Music plan, last night. Apple did, however, keep a Polishing Cloth under wraps for cleaning your Apple devices.

The Apple-branded cloth is constructed of nonabrasive materials and can be purchased in India for Rs 1,900. The microfiber towel bears an Apple logo, however it is unclear how it differs from other microfiber cloths.

Apple suggests cleaning its gadgets with "soft, lint-free cloths" and avoiding "abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items." All of this is meant to be fixed with this Rs 1,900 cloth. Apple claims that the new Polishing Cloth safely and effectively cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass. Also Read: Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launch: Smartphone orders doubles compared to last year

There is also a list of devices that are compatible. If you're ready to pay Rs 1,900 for the cloth, you may get it through Apple's official online store. The merchandise will be delivered between October 28 and November 1, according to the page. Also Read: Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Check out deals on iPhone 12, Pixel 4a and more

Apple surprised many by releasing two high-end M1-series Silicon chips instead of one. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which will be powered by the new M1 Pro and M1 Max CPUs, were also announced. During Apple's "Unleashed" event last night, the company also debuted the third generation AirPods.

