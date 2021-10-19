Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Check out deals on iPhone 12, Pixel 4a and more

New Delhi: Customers in India can now take advantage of Flipkart's latest Big Diwali Sale, which offers discounts and bargains on a variety of products. As usual, the e-commerce portal is giving steep discounts on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Poco, and other popular companies.

The latest sale event follows the company's Big Billion Days sale, which took place just a few days ago. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is still running in conjunction with Amazon's Great Indian Festival, which runs until the end of October. The Flipkart sale, on the other hand, will conclude on October 25. Customers who have SBI cards are eligible for further savings.

Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Poco, Realme, and more smartphone brands will be on sale with steep discounts. The iPhone 12, which is offered for Rs 53,999, is one of the most conspicuous devices that is getting a discount. During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the iPhone 12 small model is presently available for Rs 42,099. The cost-effective iPhone SE (2020) has also been reduced, and is now available for Rs 30,099.

During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the Google Pixel 4a was discounted to Rs 25,999 from its regular price of Rs 31,999. Customers who purchase the Pixel 4a will also receive a 50% discount on the Google Pixel Buds A-series, as well as a free Google Nest Mini smart speaker. Poco smartphones will also be heavily discounted. The Poco C31 is a new entry-level handset that starts at Rs 8,499, and the Poco F3 GT 5G starts at Rs 28,999 with exchange offers and no-cost EMI.

Customers may also have a look at the Samsung Galaxy F62, which is available for Rs 18,999 (down from Rs 29,999) during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. The Galaxy F12, which has a 6,000mAh battery, is another Samsung gadget that costs Rs 9,499. The Galaxy F22, which has quad rear cameras and a 6,000mAh battery, is also available. It is now available for Rs 12,499, down from the original price of Rs 14,999.

