Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launch: Smartphone orders doubles compared to last year

New Delhi: The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro will go on sale from 10:30 p.m. IST today. According to reports, Google has placed orders for more than 7 million Pixel 6 units from its suppliers, which is more than double the total number of handsets sent last year. In addition, a new Pixelbook laptop is said to be in the works at Google. Separately, an unpacking video of the vanilla Google Pixel 6 with the Sorta Seafoam colour choice and the contents of the retail box has appeared online.

Google has purchased more than 7 million units of the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro from its vendors, according to a report by Nikkei Asia citing people familiar with the subject. The search giant is thought to be planning to make use of its unique position as the only Android-based smartphone manufacturer in the United States. According to the source, Google has also placed an order for more than 5 million Google Pixel 5a 5G smartphones. Due to the coronavirus-induced pandemic, Google only shipped 3.7 million Pixel smartphones last year.

According to Nikkei Asia sources, Google assured its suppliers that being the only US-based maker of Android-based smartphones will help boost sales in the United States, Europe, and Japan. According to reports, Google is attempting to grab market share from Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi, the three global smartphone industry leaders.

According to the report, Google is working on a new generation of Pixelbook laptops that would, of course, run Chrome OS. Furthermore, Google is rumoured to be developing its own CPUs to power its Chromebook laptops.

Separately, 9to5Google discovered an unboxing video for the Google Pixel 6 smartphone. The video was initially shared on TikTok before being shared on Twitter. The video, however, has now been removed from both social media networks. The video depicts the unboxing of a Sorta Seafoam green vanilla Pixel 6. The video, however, does not show the smartphone being turned on or the front of the device. A USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable and a USB Type-C OTG adaptor can be found within the retail box. In the retail package, there is no sign of a charging brick.

Both the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro will be unveiled today at 10:30 p.m. IST, and the event will be streamed live here.

