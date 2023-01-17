topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
APPLE

Apple watch helps detect heart blockage

A woman named Elain Thompson suffered seizures in 2018 and as part of her post-diagnosis treatment, her daughter suggested her to wear an Apple Watch to monitor her health, reports AppleInsider.

Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 01:08 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Apple watch helps detect heart blockage

San Francisco: An Apple watch has reportedly been credited for detecting undiagnosed heart blockage in a woman.

A woman named Elain Thompson suffered seizures in 2018 and as part of her post-diagnosis treatment, her daughter suggested her to wear an Apple Watch to monitor her health, reports AppleInsider.

Thompson recently received an alert from her Apple Watch that her heart rhythm was unusual.

After that, she went to the cardiologist and was fitted with a heart monitor for a week.
In one instance, the monitor alerted the hospital after her heart stopped for 19 seconds while she was sleeping.

Doctors diagnosed Thompson with a heart blockage and installed a pacemaker to help with her condition, the report said.

"It saved my life. If I hadn't had the alert I wouldn't have brought it up with the doctor. Now I wear the Apple Watch all the time," Thompson was quoted as saying.

"It was so scary knowing I could have died. I flatlined for 19 seconds. I might not have woken up," she added.

Meanwhile, in October last year, Apple Watch had helped to detect rare cancer in a 12-years old girl.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?