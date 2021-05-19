Apple will start selling new iMac, iPad Pro, Apple TV 4K from THIS date

Apple is starting the sale and delivery of all the all-new iMac, the M1-powered iPad Pro, and the next generation of Apple TV 4K at Apple Store locations and authorised resellers around the world from May 21.

The company announced in its official blog on Tuesday (May 19) that all the customers who have pre-ordered their products will start getting their much-awaited deliveries from May 21. Pre-orders of the products began early last month soon after Apple launched the products.

Over 99% of Apple Stores worldwide are likely to be open on Friday (May 21) globally, allowing customers to walk in and buy the latest offerings of the tech behemoth.

Features of iPad Pro

The iPad Pro is the first iPad to be powered by the Apple-designed M1 chip. Apple claims that the iPad Pro is the fastest device of its kind. The tablet sports a 12.9-inch new Liquid Retina XDR display. The cellular model of the iPad Pro range comes with 5G support.

Features of iMac

The newly launched iMac features an M1 chip and a 4.5K Retina display. The device is available in multiple colour variants including green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. Apple is offering customers an option to choose from three different Magic keyboard types, including Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, as well as Magic Mouse and the industry-best Magic Trackpad.

Features of Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K features colour balance technology and high frame rate HDR that the company says help in delivering an improved entertainment experience at home.