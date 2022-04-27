हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
elon musk on twitter

As Elon Musk's free-speech stance causes jitters, Twitter's boss has to say this

"By 'free speech', I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law," Musk tweeted, clarifying his stand.  Musk has frequently called out Twitter for not doing enough on free speech and criticised its content moderation policies.

As Elon Musk&#039;s free-speech stance causes jitters, Twitter&#039;s boss has to say this
Pic courtesy: Reuters

In a historic deal, the world's richest man Elon Musk bought the hugely popular microblogging platform, Twitter, for $44 billion. The takeover has, however, created some jitters with many wary of Musk, who has frequently called out Twitter for not doing enough on free speech and criticised its content moderation policies.

Musk calls himself a free speech absolutist and has criticised Twitter's moderation of a hugely influential platform that is populated by millions of users and global leaders. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy,” Elon Musk said while announcing his Twitter takeover. He also said, "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that is what free speech means."

Analysts have said that advertisers could be reluctant to spend on Twitter if Elon Musk pushes ahead with plans to promote unfettered speech on the social media platform. Meanwhile, European Union's internal market chief said on Tuesday that Musk could adapt Twitter as he wishes after he acquires the social media site but warned the billionaire that the bloc has strict rules for online platforms to tackle illegal content, reported Reuters.

But somewhat allaying fears, Musk took to Twitter to clarify his stand on "free speech". "The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all... By 'free speech', I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people (sic)," Musk tweeted.

 

Critics of Musk's takeover of Twitter fear it will mean less moderation and the reinstatement of banned individuals, including former US President Donald Trump. Additionally, advertising is Twitter's main source of revenue, and analysts fear that unbridled free speech could spiral into misinformation and hate speech, potentially leading advertisers to dissociate themselves from the service. "We expect advertisers will be less willing to spend on Twitter if Elon Musk removes content moderation in order to promote free speech," MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson was quoted by Reuters.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

elon musk on twitterworld's richest personTwitterFree speech
