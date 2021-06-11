Battlegrounds Mobile India release date revealed! Here's all we know so far

New Delhi: BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA that had opened for pre-registrations on May 18 has some good news in store for its lakhs of fans in India.

KRAFTON, the South Korean video game developer has been lately teasing a lot on the game on its social media forum – the latest seemingly on the game’s India launch date. The company in its Facebook post said:

“We know you've been waiting for us since a long time.

We're super excited for the biggest drop of the year!

Guess the date and let us know in the comments below.”

“Players pre-registering for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will get 4 amazing rewards, the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG. These rewards are for fans who pre-register, so get ready to dive in and enjoy the battle royale experience on BATTLEGROUNDS with your friends,” KRAFTON said earlier.

Set in a virtual world, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing.

A free-to-play, multiplayer experience from KRAFTON, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad-based or even one-on-one. Featuring diverse maps with different terrains on a virtual setting, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA utilizes the full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound, to build a truly immersive experience on a mobile phone, KRAFTON says.

Touted to be an alternative of PUBG Mobile India, it is said that the game has many similar features as that of PUBG.

The Indian government had on September 2 banned 118 apps on national security concerns, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown`s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

PUBG, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, had nearly 33 million users in India.