BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA pre-registration kicks off: How to register, reward points and all you want to know

New Delhi: BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA opened for pre-registrations on Tuesday. KRAFTON, the South Korean video game developer announced that the pre-registration for the game is now live on Google Play Store for fans in India.

“Players pre-registering for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will get 4 amazing rewards, the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG. These rewards are for fans who pre-register, so get ready to dive in and enjoy the battle royale experience on BATTLEGROUNDS with your friends,” KRAFTON said.

How to register for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Players can follow the simple steps to pre-register seamlessly.

To pre-register for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, visit the Google Play Store Link.

Click on the “Pre-Register” button.

Your rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch.

“Set in a virtual world, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing. A free-to-play, multiplayer experience from KRAFTON, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad-based or even one-on-one. Featuring diverse maps with different terrains on a virtual setting, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA utilizes the full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound, to build a truly immersive experience on a mobile phone,” KRAFTON added.

Requisition to pre-register for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Requires a stable internet connection.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.

The app BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is exclusively for players in India only, serviced by KRAFTON.

PUBG Banned in India

The Indian government had on September 2 banned 118 apps on national security concerns, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown`s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

PUBG, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, had nearly 33 million users in India.