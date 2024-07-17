Tech Showdown: OnePlus Nord 4 Vs Samsung Galaxy A55; Which Phone Offers Best AI Features Under Rs 45,000?

OnePlus Nord 4 Vs Samsung Galaxy A55: In the competitive world of mid-range smartphones, the OnePlus Nord 4 and the Samsung Galaxy A55 stand out as two formidable contenders, each promising top-notch features under Rs 45,000. Both brands have earned a reputation for delivering quality devices that strike a balance between performance, design, and affordability.

The OnePlus Nord 4, known for its sleek design and powerful internals, goes head-to-head with the Samsung Galaxy A55, a device that boasts impressive display technology and a versatile camera setup.

The OnePlus Nord 4 comes with utility and camera-centric features powered by artificial intelligence (AI), including AI Speak, AI Eraser, AI Clear Face and AI Linkboost, designed to help users reconnect to their mobile network faster than ever before. Notably, the company claims that there is no waiting and no lagging.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A55 features such as Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, AI-enhanced camera features, and the secure Samsung Knox Vault. This comparison aims to simplify the decision-making process, helping users determine which phone best suits their needs and preferences. (Also Read: WhatsApp Allows Users Set Contacts And Groups As 'Favourites' For Quick Access; Here's How To Use)

OnePlus Nord 4 Vs Samsung Galaxy A55 Price And Colour:

The phone comes in three storage models: 8GB RAM+128GB, 8GB RAM+256GB and 12GB RAM+256GB. The OnePlus Nord 4 is available at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 35,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The new phone comes in Mercury Silver, Obsidian Midnight and Oasis Green colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is available in three storage options: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 39,999, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at Rs 42,999, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at Rs 45,999. The smartphone comes in Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy colour options only.

OnePlus Nord 4 Vs Samsung Galaxy A55 Specifications:

OnePlus Nord 4 Vs Samsung Galaxy A55 Display:

The OnePlus Nord 4 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 × 1240 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,150 nits. Meanwhile, the smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness.

OnePlus Nord 4 Vs Samsung Galaxy A55 Battery:

The OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone is loaded with a 5,500mAh battery which can charge the phone from 1 to 100 percent in less than half an hour. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A55 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supporting fast 25W charging and run on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.

OnePlus Nord 4 Vs Samsung Galaxy A55 Camera:

In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord 4 gets a 50MP LYT600 primary shooter and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16 MP shooter on the front. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A55 houses a triple camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5 MP macro lens. For selfies and video chats, it offers a 32 MP selfie camera. (Also Read: OnePlus Pad 2 Launched In India With AI Toolbox Under Rs 45,000 Alongside Stylo 2 And Smart Keyboard; Check Specs, Price)

OnePlus Nord 4 Vs Samsung Galaxy A55 Processor:

The OnePlus Nord 4 is powered by latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 and Qualcomm AI Engine. The Samsung Galaxy A55 is powered by an in-house Exynos 2480 processor. It runs on the Android 14-based OneUI 6.1 and will receive updates up to Android 18.