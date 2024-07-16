OnePlus Pad 2 Launched In India With AI Toolbox Under Rs 45,000 Alongside Stylo 2 And Smart Keyboard; Check Specs, Price

OnePlus Pad 2 India Launch: OnePlus has launched a new tablet OnePlus Pad 2 alongside OnePlus Stylo 2 and OnePlus Smart Keyboard in the Indian market. The latest tablet comes with in-house developed Holo Audio technology. On the AI front, the table is equipped with AI Eraser 2.0, Smart Cutout 2.0, AI Toolbox, Recording Summary and Scan Document.

It also comes with AI Eraser 2.0 for eliminating people and objects from photos, AI Speak for reading text-based content aloud, and AI Summary for summarizing lengthy documents. Moreover, the Smart Keyboard features a magnetic holder adjustable from 110 to 165 degrees. It is loaded with a 205mAh battery and weighs 504 grams.

OnePlus Pad 2 Price And Availability:

The tablet is available in 8GB RAM+128GB and 12GB RAM+256GB storage models. The base variant of the OnePlus Pad 2, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is available for Rs 39,999. The model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 42,999. Consumers can purchase the latest tablet in India from August 1 via OnePlus official website and Amazon. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Stylo 2 is available for Rs 5,499, and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard is priced at Rs 8,499. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord 4 Launched In India With AI Features Under Rs 40,000; Check Specs, Price)

OnePlus Pad 2 Specifications:

The OnePlus Pad 2 sports a 12.1-inch 3K LCD display with a resolution of 3,000 x 2,120 pixels and a peak brightness of 900 nits. The new device offers a 144Hz refresh rate that switches from 30Hz to 144Hz depending on the task at hand.

It is loaded with a 9,510 mAh battery with support for 67W SUPERVOOC charging. The company claims that the tablet can go from 0 to 100 in just 81 minutes. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with support for an Adreno 750 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks.

In the camera department, there is a 13MP single shooter on the back. For selfies and video chats, there is a 8MP shooter on the front.