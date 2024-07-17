New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for users to easily find the people and groups that matter to them. The new feature allows users to add contacts and groups as favourites, allowing them to filter through chats more quickly.

Moreover, the favourites filter has also been extended to the calls tab on WhatsApp so that users can speed-dial their family or friends. However, the company said that the new feature will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.

The newly launched feature functions as an additional Chat Filter, which hides all conversations except those added as a favourite. Chat Filters were introduced in April this year, enabling users to view all messages, filter by unread messages, or display only group chats.

it’s okay to play favorites



easily find the people you talk to most at the top of your calls tab and filter for them in chats by adding them to your Favorites pic.twitter.com/EAUh05IkQp — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 16, 2024

Currently, there is no official information on whether the 'Favorites' filter will be making its way to the desktop and browser versions of the popular instant messaging platform.

How To Set Contacts And Groups As ‘Favourites’ For Easier Access On WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and navigate to your chat screen. Locate and select the ‘favourites’ filter to manage your preferred contacts or groups.

Step 2: Go to the calls tab within WhatsApp. Tap on the ‘Add favourite’ option to start adding your desired contacts or groups.

Step 3: From the list, select the contacts or groups you wish to add to your favourites.

Step 4: Go to WhatsApp Settings by tapping on the three-dot menu (⋮) at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 5: Navigate to Settings > Favourites > Add to Favourites. Confirm your selection to finalize adding your contacts or groups to your favourites list.

Earlier, WhatsApp has introduced a new update for both Android and iOS users. This update allows users to forward photos with captions and enhances the poll functionality. The update is available for download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.