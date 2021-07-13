हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Battlegrounds Mobile India

Big Update For Gamers: Battlegrounds Mobile India to be available for Apple iOS on THIS date, reveals Krafton

In a major development, Krafton has confirmed that it will release Battlegrounds Mobile India for iPhone users as well but the wait will just have to be a little longer. The Android version was launched on July 2.

Battlegrounds Mobile India which saw an unprecedented rise in India was unveiled in India on July 2 only for Android users. However, there was no news on its availability on iOS devices.

Now, Krafton has given a major update for iOS users. Although there has been no official announcement regarding the release date of BGMI for iOS devices.

Meanwhile, replying to an FAQ – “Does Krafton have a release planning for IOS version?” – in the game’s feedback section, the developer said, “New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news.”

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Latest Update

In July, Battlegrounds Mobile India came up with a new update of the game with a brand-new weapon — a light machine gun, named MG3. The weapon has two firing modes — single and auto. The average damage rate of the MG3 is 40 hit points. The MG3 weapon can fire 660 or 990 rounds per minute along with 7.62mm ammunition, the update read.

After its launch, Battlegrounds Mobile India saw its downloads over 1 crore times on Google Play Store. The much-awaited title had already raked in over 20 million pre-registrations in a few weeks after the PUBG’s Indian avatar debuted on Google Play Store in May. 

Battlegrounds Mobile IndiaBGMIBGMI AndroidBGMI iOSKrafton
