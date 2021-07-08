Battlegrounds Mobile India tops 1 crore downloads, to organise launch party with Rs 6 lakh prize pool

New Delhi: PUBG gamers have got no chill, as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has now been downloaded over 1 crore times on Google Play Store within days of its official launch on July 2 in India. The much-awaited title had already raked in over 20 million pre-registrations in a few weeks after the PUBG’s Indian avatar was debuted on Google Play Store in May. The game is expected to gain more popularity in India in the coming times, as gamers shift from old PUBG and other battleground games to the newly launched Battlegrounds Mobile India.

As of now, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been launched only for Android devices, and remains unavailable for iOS platforms. The game’s popularity is expected to increase with the iOS launch.

Meanwhile, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India has decided to celebrate the launch of the popular gaming title with a two-day launch party starting on July 8. Gamers will get a chance to win a cash prize worth Rs 6 lakh.

A teaser video released by Krafton suggests that the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch party will see 18 teams participating for the cash prize. Each team is led by a prominent PUBG player.

The event will feature the likes of Dynamo, Mortal, K18, and Godnixon. All the matches during the event will be streamed on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official Facebook and YouTube channels. With the launch event, Krafton might be aiming to increase the popularity of the newly launched game.



For those uninitiated, Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile India, which was launched last year in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clashes. The government had banned the popular gaming app on concerns of user safety and privacy.