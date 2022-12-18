boAt Stream Edition wireless headphones make official debut in India: Check price, features, where to buy

New Delhi: With the help of the streaming service Netflix, local audio firm Boat has unveiled a wireless headset in India. BoAt Nirvana 751 ANC wireless headphones, BoAt Airdopes 411 ANC TWS earbuds, and BoAt Rockerz 333 Pro neckband style Bluetooth headphones are among the Boat Stream Edition headphones the firm has introduced in the nation.

All of these gadgets have the Netflix logo on them. White, Blue, and Black are the three colour options that are available. (Also Read: Post office scheme: Make Rs 16 lakh by just investing Rs 10,000; check return calculator, other key details)

The cost of the boAt Nirvana 751 ANC wireless headphones is $3,999. While the boAt Rockerz 333 Pro and the boAt Airdopes 411 ANC TWS earbuds are priced at 1,899 and 1,299, respectively. Additionally, the business offers rewards and presents to some fortunate customers. (Also Read: Christmas 2022: 10 gadgets gift under Rs 1500 for your loved ones)

Beginning on December 20, those who are interested in purchasing the limited-edition boAt headphones and earphones can do so. They will be offered on the boAt website, Myntra, Flipkart, and Amazon.

A wireless headphone with active noise cancelling is the boAt Nirvana 751. (ANC). The over-the-ear headphones have 40mm drivers and Bluetooth version 5.0 technology. Additionally, it provides support for Google Assistant and Apple Siri.

On the subject of the battery, it is stated that the gadget can be charged in just 10 minutes and still provide up to 10 hours of playback time.

Similar features include touch controls, voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant, and 10mm, drivers, in the boAt Airdopes 411 ANC. Fast pairing is available, and Bluetooth 5.2 is used. The gadget has an IPX4 rating, making it water-resistant.

Finally, Bluetooth version 5.2 is included with the boAt Rockerz 333 Pro for wireless connectivity. The 10mm driver in the neckband style earphones has an IPX5 rating. The device supports quick charging and is powered by a 150mAh battery. With just 10 minutes of charging, it is said to have a playing time of up to 20 hours.