New Delhi: Bumble, a popular dating app is taking a stand against deceptive profiles with a new feature that allows users to report AI-generated photos. The new feature lets users report profiles they suspect are using AI-generated photos. This initiative is designed to ensure genuine connections and protect users from being deceived by digitally created images.

A survey conducted by Bumble revealed that 71 per cent of Gen Z and Millennial respondents believe AI should be used only to a limited extent for profile pictures and bios.

Here’s how to report a profile:

Step 1: Open the profile you want to report.

Step 2: Tap the three dots (…) in the top right corner.

Step 3: Select "Report."

Step 4: Choose "Fake profile," then "Using AI-generated photos or videos."

Step 5: Optionally, provide any additional details.

Step 6: Submit your report.

However, Bumble’s new update isn’t their first time using AI to improve customer services. Previously, the dating app introduced several features to benefit users including a tool that identifies fake profiles before they reach others, a tool that blurs potential nude images and a feature that analyzes your preferences to show you potential matches.

“An essential part of creating a space to build meaningful connections is removing any element that is misleading or dangerous. We are committed to continually improving our technology to ensure that Bumble is a safe and trusted dating environment. By introducing this new reporting option, we can better understand how bad actors and fake profiles are using AI disingenuously, so our community feels confident in making connections.” Risa Stein, VP, product, Bumble, said.