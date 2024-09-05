Advertisement
RELIANCE JIO 8TH ANNIVERSARY OFFER

Bumper News For Reliance Jio Subscribers! Get Massive Offers On 8th Anniversary Jio --Check Offer Dates, Recharge Plans, Reliance Jio 8th Anniversary Offer

Reliance Jio 8th Anniversary Offer: Mukesh Ambani's Jio is offering special recharge plans and exclusive benefits worth Rs 700 for customers recharging between September 5th and 10th.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 02:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Reliance Jio customers are in for some lovely treat as the company is celebrating its 8th anniversary. 

Reliance Jio is offering special recharge plans and exclusive benefits worth Rs 700 for customers recharging between September 5th and 10th. These special offers are available with the Rs 899, Rs 999 quarterly recharge plans and Rs 3599 annual plan.

Here Is the Details Of Reliance Jio 8th Anniversary Offer


OTT and Data Pack
Rs 175 value voucher with subscriptions to 10 OTT platforms
10 GB of additional data
28 days validity

3 months Zomato Gold Membership

AJIO Voucher
Flat Rs 500 discount on purchasing items worth Rs 2999 or more


Benefits Of Jio Recharge Rs 899, Rs 999 Quarterly Plans And Rs 3599 Annual Plan

Both Rs 899 and Rs 999 recharge plans offer 2GB/day data. Rs 899 plan has validity of 90 days while the validity of Rs 999 plan is 98 days. Jio's Rs 3599 annual plan offers 2.5GB/daily data.

