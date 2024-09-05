Bumper News For Reliance Jio Subscribers! Get Massive Offers On 8th Anniversary Jio --Check Offer Dates, Recharge Plans, Reliance Jio 8th Anniversary Offer

New Delhi: Reliance Jio customers are in for some lovely treat as the company is celebrating its 8th anniversary.

Reliance Jio is offering special recharge plans and exclusive benefits worth Rs 700 for customers recharging between September 5th and 10th. These special offers are available with the Rs 899, Rs 999 quarterly recharge plans and Rs 3599 annual plan.

Here Is the Details Of Reliance Jio 8th Anniversary Offer



OTT and Data Pack

Rs 175 value voucher with subscriptions to 10 OTT platforms

10 GB of additional data

28 days validity

3 months Zomato Gold Membership

AJIO Voucher

Flat Rs 500 discount on purchasing items worth Rs 2999 or more



Benefits Of Jio Recharge Rs 899, Rs 999 Quarterly Plans And Rs 3599 Annual Plan

Both Rs 899 and Rs 999 recharge plans offer 2GB/day data. Rs 899 plan has validity of 90 days while the validity of Rs 999 plan is 98 days. Jio's Rs 3599 annual plan offers 2.5GB/daily data.