Advertisement
NewsTechnology
USB CHARGER SCAM

Centre Issues Warning On USB Charger Scam; Check Safety Measures Advised

Attackers may use juice jacking to encrypt the user's device, demanding ransom payments for its restoration.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 08:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Centre Issues Warning On USB Charger Scam; Check Safety Measures Advised File Photo

New Delhi: The Centre has issued a cautionary advisory urging the public to refrain from using phone charging stations in public areas like airports, cafes, hotels, and bus stands. They have highlighted the risk of falling prey to the "USB charger scam," warning that connecting electronic devices to infected USB charging stations could potentially lead to a juice-jacking cyber attack.

Juice jacking is a cyber threat that can have serious consequences for unsuspecting users. When individuals plug their devices into compromised USB charging stations, they risk installing malicious applications without their knowledge.

Moreover, attackers may use juice jacking to encrypt the user's device, demanding ransom payments for its restoration. Moreover, sensitive data stored on the device, including personal information and financial details may be stolen by cyber-criminals.

To protect against these risks, it's crucial for people to follow these steps:

Opt for Electrical Outlets: Choose electrical wall outlets whenever possible for safer charging.

Carry Personal Accessories: Always have your own cable or power bank handy for secure charging on the go.

Secure Your Device: Keep your mobile device locked and disable pairing with unknown devices to prevent unauthorized access.

Charge Smart: Consider charging your phone while it's switched off to minimize exposure to potential security threats. Remember, security comes first.

To report cases of cyber fraud, individuals should visit www.cybercrime.gov.in or dial 1930.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures