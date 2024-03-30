Centre Issues Warning On USB Charger Scam; Check Safety Measures Advised

New Delhi: The Centre has issued a cautionary advisory urging the public to refrain from using phone charging stations in public areas like airports, cafes, hotels, and bus stands. They have highlighted the risk of falling prey to the "USB charger scam," warning that connecting electronic devices to infected USB charging stations could potentially lead to a juice-jacking cyber attack.

Juice jacking is a cyber threat that can have serious consequences for unsuspecting users. When individuals plug their devices into compromised USB charging stations, they risk installing malicious applications without their knowledge.

Moreover, attackers may use juice jacking to encrypt the user's device, demanding ransom payments for its restoration. Moreover, sensitive data stored on the device, including personal information and financial details may be stolen by cyber-criminals.

To protect against these risks, it's crucial for people to follow these steps:

Opt for Electrical Outlets: Choose electrical wall outlets whenever possible for safer charging.

Carry Personal Accessories: Always have your own cable or power bank handy for secure charging on the go.

Secure Your Device: Keep your mobile device locked and disable pairing with unknown devices to prevent unauthorized access.

Charge Smart: Consider charging your phone while it's switched off to minimize exposure to potential security threats. Remember, security comes first.

To report cases of cyber fraud, individuals should visit www.cybercrime.gov.in or dial 1930.