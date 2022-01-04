CES 2022: Consumer Electronic Show 2022 begins on January 5 - All you need to know

New Delhi: The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 will take place in Las Vegas from Wednesday, January 5, to Friday, January 7. Over 2200 exhibitors have confirmed their attendance at CES 2022, according to the CES 2022 website. 143 new companies have signed up to show in person in the previous two weeks.

"The construction of the show floor area for exhibitors is well underway, and spectators will soon be able to witness and experience the latest technological advancements. Key industry stakeholders are also showing their support: 195 Fortune Global 500 companies, 77 Interbrand 100 companies, 66 prominent retailers, leading US and international media, and participants from 159 countries have already signed up to join us in Las Vegas. We're ready to re-unite the industry in order to see the next wave of innovation "According to the CES 2022 website.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) said on Tuesday that CES will close one day early because of a rise in the Omicron Covid-19 version and that the in-person show will be held in Las Vegas on January 5-7, 2022. The move was made as a precautionary measure in addition to the current health standards in place at CES.

In fact, according to an IANS report, the US-based semiconductor company AMD, gaming PC maker MSI, and smartphone maker OnePlus have joined the growing list of tech companies that have decided not to attend the 'CES 2022' in person in Las Vegas due to the continued rise in cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

While the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the show's governing body, plans to hold the event, several tech companies, including Google, Intel, Microsoft, Lenovo, T-Mobile, AT&T, Meta, Twitter, Amazon, TikTok, Pinterest, and Alphabet-owned Waymo, as well as several media outlets, will not attend.

"AMD has opted to forego having a physical presence at CES 2022 in Las Vegas in favour of a virtual experience. Our in-person engagements will now transition to virtual in the best interest of our employees, partners, and communities. While the AMD 2022 Product Premiere was always planned as a digital-only livestream, our in-person engagements will now transition to virtual in the best interest of our employees, partners, and communities. We are looking forward to releasing all of our great news on January 4th, as planned "IANS cited a business representative as saying.

"Since December, the fast spreading Omicron form has resulted in an increase of Covid-19 cases in the United States. Our employees', customers', and fans' health and well-being are our top priorities. As a result, we have chosen not to attend CES 2022 in person, instead opting to participate digitally through the introduction of our online offering "MSI announced the news in a blog post on its website.

"After closely monitoring the current developments surrounding Covid, it is in the best benefit of our employees, customers, partners, and communities to cease all on-site operations in Las Vegas," Lenovo wrote in a previous tweet.

