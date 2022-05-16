हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple

Cheaper Apple TV coming this year? Here is what we know so far

According to famed analyst Ming Chi Kuo, Apple's aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors.

Cheaper Apple TV coming this year? Here is what we know so far

San Francisco: Apple is likely planning to launch a new Apple TV that will be affordable in comparison to its rivals.

The new Apple TV is expected to be launched later this year.

According to famed analyst Ming Chi Kuo, Apple's aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors.

Currently, the company sells three Apple TV models.

Its 4K Apple TV comes in 32GB and 64GB capacities and retails for $179 and $199, respectively, according to a report in The Verge.

Apart from Nvidia's Shield lineup, no set-top box has the same support for a wide range of home theatre standards and formats like the Apple TV 4K.

It's the gold standard for professional home theatre installers and is popular for its Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) capabilities.

EDID alerts your set-top box, or Blu-Ray player, or other device, what kind of display users plugged it into.

While the more budget-friendly Apple TV HD shares the same EDID handling, it lacks all the other features that make Apple 4K a must-buy for home theater lovers, the report said.

According to famed analyst Ming Chi Kuo, Apple's aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AppleApple TV
Next
Story

iPhone price drop alert! Grab iPhone SE 3 at just Rs 29,900 --Here's how

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Namaste India: PM Modi leaves for Nepal's Lumbini, will give a message of peace to the world