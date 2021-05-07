Covid-19: Here’s how you can order food on WhatsApp

With many patients self-isolating in the comfort and safety of their homes, many patients are finding it difficult in getting healthy meals. In a bid to help Covid-19 patients in India, popular celebrity chef Saransh Goila has partnered with social media giant Facebook to help them in finding meals in their locality.

Covid-19 patients can use WhatsApp and Facebook platforms to find meals amid the second wave of Covid-19, in their nearby localities. Goila has also inked a partnership with a startup, Fastor, to launch covidmealsforindia.com, which delivers food to needy Covid-19 patients.

The platforms are already a major hit, with over 2 lakh users reportedly visiting it to book their healthy meals. But now, covidmealsforindia.com has started helping Covid-19 patients find meals over WhatsApp.

Here’s how you can book your meals on WhatsApp:

1. Send ‘Hi’ to +91 8882891316 on WhatsApp or click on https://wa.me/918882891316.

2. You’ll get two options: register as a service provider or order a meal.

3. Send 2 to place your order.

4. The WhatsApp bot will then ask for your Pincode.

5. After you provide your Pincode, then you’ll be provided with a list of all service providers delivering at your location.

6. Tap on a preferred service partner, and book your meal on the website.

7. On the website, you’ll get the contact details of the service provider. You can contact them for menu and availability of food items.