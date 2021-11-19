Cryptocurrency regulation: All you need to know

There have been some fast-paced changes on the way forward for digital currencies in India amid growing cryptocurrency excitement, with RBI governor Shaktikanta Das kicking it off by sounding a note of caution on cryptos.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, recently presided over a high-level meeting in which he expressed concern about unregulated crypto markets becoming conduits for money laundering and terror financing.

During the PM's meeting, there was also agreement on how to discourage marketing from over-promising and misleading young investors.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has met with a variety of stakeholders and specialists on cryptocurrency and associated concerns, which is a first for the body. The panellists emphasised the need for cryptos to be regulated, but did not fully dismiss them.

In the midst of all of this, there are speculations that the administration may introduce a cryptocurrency bill in Parliament's Winter Session. Because crypto currencies are a complicated asset class, the proposed bill would focus on investor protection.

Meanwhile, there are a lot of crypto entrepreneurs who are making noise in this complex game:

1) Evan Luthra

Currently ruling the roost in terms of global blockchain and cryptocurrency investments is Evan Luthra, a 26-year-old serial entrepreneur. His journey as a tech-forward genius started at the age of 12 when he began curating tech-related news, amassing over 250K readers with it. In the past 10 years, Evan has invested in over 100 companies’ private equity and over 200 token sales such as Hashgraph.com, Hygh.tech, Formation.fi, Ripple Labs, Ecomi and many more.

2) BC Simon

He is also a full-time crypto advisor. BC Simon is also a professional behavioural analyst and therapist working for the government of Canada.

3) Mario Nawfal

Mario Nawfal, the CEO and co-founder of NFT TECHNOLOGIES, which is launched in 2021. This isn’t his first rodeo in the world of investing and leadership though, as Mario Nawfal a serial entrepreneur, and the founder of his own Athena Group of Companies, a parent company of over 15 companies operating in 40 countries. Before NFT TECHNOLOGIES, Mario Nawfal had also founded International Blockchain Consultancy and partnered with International Blockchain Legal.

4) Nakamoto Games

Nakamoto Games is a "premier play-to-earn ecosystems" which caters to both players by helping them earn in blockchain-based games; and developers, who can parallelly advertise said games to millions of users globally. This concept is brought by Rumchawun Keeratipitayaporn, Chief Marketing Officer and Tomasz Kos, Advisor, for Nakamoto Games. Considered the real OGs of blockchain, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Rumchawun Keeratipitayaporn and Tomasz Kos can always be found behind the game-changers in the world of blockchain.

5) Alexandre Raffin

The CEO and Co-founder of GAINS Associates is Alexandre Raffin. GAINS is one of the oldest, largest and most active crypto communities in the world. Armed with a Master's degree in Computer Science, Alexandre Raffin is quite a renowned name in the worlds of technology and innovative thinking.

6) Gregory Crous

Gregory Crous, the CEO of H3RO3S, which claims to be the "world's first real-life play 2 earn" platform based on blockchain technology. Launched in 2019, H3RO3S is a gaming platform with a twist. Apart from gaming, it provides people with the option to complete fun and engaging tasks for others and thus earn money.

7) Jag Singh

Jag Singh, the CEO and founder of Tangible, has to be mentioned in this list if it is to be of any actual value. Tangible is a platform that allows you to create, trade and redeem tangible NFTs. In other words, it allows people to use cryptocurrency to purchase physical assets from leading retailers. It allows the creation of liquid, tradeable and redeemable assets and provides added benefits over cryptocurrency whose value is highly volatile.

8) Thomas Zaepffel

Thomas Zaepffel, the founder and CEO of Immortal Game, the world's first NFT integrated play-to-earn Chess game. Brimming with an entrepreneurial spirit alongside a great love for all things technology, Thomas Zaepffel is now considered one of the biggest crypto-thinkers and serial entrepreneurs from France.

9) Alex Hui

Alex Hui, known globally as the CEO and founder of PolkaFantasy, the "first-ever Japanese-themed NFT cross-chain marketplace and play-to-earn games". Alex Hui is a powerhouse of knowledge in the fields of innovation and creativity, entrepreneurship, strategic planning, product designing and marketing and finance.

10) Maxim Krupyshev

Maxim Krupyshev, the CEO and founder of CoinsPaid, one of the largest Bitcoin payment processing gateways and business crypto wallets across the globe. Currently a blockchain and cryptocurrency specialist, Maxim Krupyshev was first attracted to the world of crypto in 2013. A year later, it became the latest trend in the world and Krupyshev was celebrated as an opinion leader. Now, 7 years later and at 33 years of age, Maxim Krupyshev is also CEO of Cryptoprocessing.com.