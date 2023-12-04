trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695313
NewsTechnology
ONLINE SCAMS

Delhi: Woman Falls Victim To Online Dating Scam, Loses Rs 6 Lakh To Fake Merchant Navy Officer

In a recent incident in Delhi, a 32-year-old woman fell victim to a scam, losing Rs 6 lakhs to a fraudster posing as a merchant navy officer from Sweden.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 03:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi: Woman Falls Victim To Online Dating Scam, Loses Rs 6 Lakh To Fake Merchant Navy Officer File Photo

New Delhi: In India, the number of online scams and frauds has sharply increased. Individuals are losing not just their private information but also their hard-earned cash. Online frauds are mostly caused by carelessness when utilizing various technologies or a lack of digital literacy.

In a recent incident in Delhi, a 32-year-old woman fell victim to a scam, losing Rs 6 lakhs to a fraudster posing as a merchant navy officer from Sweden. (Also Read: Types Of Credit Cards In India: Check Features And Benefits)

The woman, residing in Pratap Nagar, shared her story with the police, recounting her experience with a person named Pradeep Kumar Thakur, whom she had been in contact with since September 15. (Also Read: Loan Against LIC Policy: From How To Apply To Eligibility Criteria - Here's Everything)

Thakur claimed he wanted to settle in India permanently with his mother and 5-year-old daughter. They exchanged numbers and continued chatting on WhatsApp.

Thakur informed her about his plans to relocate and mentioned that his agent had booked a flight from Lisbon to Delhi. However, things took a turn when he said the agent mistakenly booked a flight to Mumbai, and he would then take another flight to Delhi.

On October 16, the woman received a WhatsApp call from Thakur, claiming he was stuck at Mumbai Customs and needed help. Shortly after, she got a call from a Mumbai woman posing as a Customs official, stating that Thakur had been detained with a cheque exceeding the allowed limit for overseas travelers in India, amounting to Rs 2 crore.

Feeling pressured and believing the intricate tale, the woman transferred Rs. 6 lakhs to the scammer. Later, she realized she had been deceived, leading to the registration of a police case on November 30 under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. Authorities are now investigating the incident.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: Why Congress Lost 3 States?
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: This is how Modi wiped out Gehlot!
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supertech model' of selling one flat twice
DNA Video
DNA: COP28 -- Will solution to climate change come from Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement