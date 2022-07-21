New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's pictures of Greece vacation is gaining a lot of buzz in the social media, with one user even making a meme out of it.

The Twitter user in a meme compared Elon Musk's shirtless pics on a yatch with a dog. Musk, unperturbed by the meme, was infact quick to respond.

Responding to the meme, Musk commented, "My calves are bigger though."

Musk's Greece holiday party pictures come at a time when the tech billionaire is facing a lawsuit by Twitter for terminating the $44 takeover deal.

The Musk-Twitter battle has now reached the court, with a US court ordering the trial to begin in October. The trial will run for five days -- longer than Twitter asked for but shorter than Musk did. The exact dates have not yet been scheduled.

A recent report said that Musk plans to file a counter lawsuit against a microblogging site to scrap the deal.

With IANS Inputs